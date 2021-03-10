Michelle Obama's Goodbye

For talkers..

michelle obama made her last t-v appearance as first lady wednesday night.

She capped off eight years of being one of the most popular guests on the biggest shows.

Cnn's jeanne moos looks back at some of her best moments.

Her days of dancing across our screens are numbered.

James cordon/comedian "how cool is the first lady!!!!"

Cool enough to run a potato sack race in the white house with jimmy fallon.

And now she's reached the finish line as the first lady of late night... michelle obama "it is nuts i feel like crying right now, i didn't think...."

Her last talk show appearance featured her surprising people... as they delivered farewell messages.

Natsot/mos "thanks for inspiring all americans including myself to continue to go high even when challenges in life make us feel low.

Thank you so much" she was even serenaded by stevie wonder, who adjusted his lyrics... stevie wonder/singer "my michelle amour you're the only one that we adore" it won't be easy to follow in her dancesteps.... jeanne moos/reporter "without further ado, we present the greatest hits of the comedy stylings of michelle obama" of course there was the evolution of mom dancing alongside jimmy fallon in drag.

Followed by the evolution of mom dancing 2 with classics like "getting a bag from your collection of plastic bags under the sink."

She did carpool karaoke... went shopping at cvs with ellen... michelle obama "we need help in aisle 2 ....this is hard oh" she was always promoting.... natsot "ew....dance party!"

Her let's move campaign she even beat ellen... who gave up after 20 pushups.

No wonder stevie is singing in tribute.... stevie wonder/singer "you'll always be first lady in my life" he is the first lady's favorite singer.

Michelle obama "signed sealed and delivered i'm yours" but not for much longer is she ours.

Jeanne moos cnn, new york.

