Las Vegas Mayor pushing for more pro sports

Mayor Goodman put a lot of focus on professional sports during Thursday’s State of the City address.

We already have the vegas golden knights... and the raiders are inching closer to a deal... but our mayor isn't stopping there.

Mauricio marin joins us from city hall with more on her vision for vegas sports.... mauricio?

((mauricio marin)) >> las vegas mayor carolyn goodman is being ambitious and wants more pro sports in las vegas within the next 10 years.

From the n-b-a to major league soccer.

The mayor says las vegas has the goods to support it.

<<< ((mayor carolyn goodman/city of las vegas: "viva las vegas."

las vegas mayor carolyn goodman wants to breath new life into las vegas with big time sports.

((mayor carolyn goodman/city of las vegas: "i believe very strongly that we are going to have a major league football team and hopefully it's going to be the raiders."

)) ((mauricio marin)) in her state of the city---she pushed for opening the doors to major league baseball---an n-b-a team and a continued effort for major league soccer.

((mayor carolyn goodman/city of las vegas: "what we are primed here for right now is hopefully going right back to commissioner garber and the mls and proceeding on with that."

)) ((mauricio marin)) the mayor isn't giving up on using cashman field as a possible site for a professional sports team.

Even city councilman bob beers---whose opposed using tax dollars to build a soccer stadium---is on board with bringing more professional teams to las vegas at cashman field's current location.

((bob beers/city councilman: "it would make a superb mls stadium especially if there is training fields and facilities around it that we could allocate to community use when the team is not using it."

)) ((mauricio marin)) as long as tax payer money isn't funding the project entirely.

((bob beers/city councilman: "we are now on the map if you're measure is professional sports we're even bigger than we could be with mls within the nhl and that was entirely without public support and that's how i think professional sports works."

)) ((mauricio marin)) with n-h-l now on the way---and the raiders coming closer to calling las vegas home---mayor goodman says other professional teams is just a matter of time.

((mayor carolyn goodman/city of las vegas: "las vegas is unique and when we make our mind to do something we can pull forces together and can do it rapidly.")) >>> ((mauricio marin)) >> the mayor says one of the big reasons she wants to see a professional sports team move into the downtown area especially around cashman field---is to also help redevelop.

Reporting live...mauricio marin.

