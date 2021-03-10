Some stranded in homes as neighborhoods flood

Their neighborhood, near the Fresno, Clovis border, flooded so badly, Linda couldn't drive to her home or her daughter.

Linda and Sarah Hayes had to wave to each other from across a small river: their street.

Stefani booroojian.

Stefani: ksee24 is your local weather authority... flooding like many haven't seen in years across fresno and clovis today.

Fresno officials blame the heavy, quick downpour for overloading the city's drainage system.

Evan: our live team coverage has aj fox in the weather center... but we begin with ksee24's megan rupe... live in fresno with an update on a flooded neighborhood there.

Megan.

Megan: take a look... there are just a few inches of water in the streets now... but here's what it looked like earlier... megan: almost a foot of water... crews pumping that water out of the neighborhood.

Megan: before that, the water was so high, it was carrying away trashcans.

And it wasnt the only spot to flood.

Pkg water across town... puddling up... forcing drivers to splash through... norma marselis, fresno resident 1:10:09 this is outrageous even keeping some from their homes.

Linda hayes, fresno resident 1:07:47 garbage cans were floating, cars were underwater, all i can do was wave at sarah linda and daughter sarah hayes built their home in march of 2016... today... their property, just off armstrong and shields avenues... became riverfront property.

Sarah hayes, fresno resident 1:09:30 i just want to kayak right now sarah couldn't leave for work... linda couldn't come home... linda hayes, fresno resident 1:07:40 came halfway, and i literally just was wanting to cry instead of manholes working like this... this neighborhood's looked like this.

Crews blame a full temporary basin nearby... one they say... is not connected to the main drainage system.

Instead, crews tried pumping water out to a field across the street.

City officials say other flood areas, just take time to recede.

Mark standriff, city of fresno 1:00:58 when you dump a five gallon bucket of water into a sink, you got a big volume of water into a small drain, it'll eventually drain away, you just have to be patient hayes eventually made it home... borrowing boots from a neighbor to wade through.

Both ladies, staying optimistic.

Because... what else can you do.

Linda hayes, fresno resident 1:10:21 this is unbelievable, yes.

The neighbor saved the day.

Megan: the city says another thing they'll be looking for is potholes, saying they've done some preventive filling, but you can call and report potholes if you see them to the city.

That number's on our facebook page.

Live in fresno, megan rupe, ksee24 local news