Wednesday, March 10, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: GE, ENPH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%.

Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 8.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Electric, trading down 5.8%.

General Electric is showing a gain of 22.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Campbell Soup, trading down 3.1%, and Franklin Resources, trading up 7.0% on the day.

