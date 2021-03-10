S&P 500 Movers: GE, ENPH

Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 8.2% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Electric, trading down 5.8%.

General Electric is showing a gain of 22.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Campbell Soup, trading down 3.1%, and Franklin Resources, trading up 7.0% on the day.