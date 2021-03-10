PA Live: In the Kitchen- THE ALPINE DOWNTOWN EATERY- January

SAL MANTIONE FROM THE ALPINE DOWNTOWN EATERY IN WILKES-BARRE JOINS US IN THE KITCHEN TODAY TO MAKE DIFFERENT TYPES OF CHEESESTEAKS.

Simple and futionfree recipes.

>> we're back with sal from the alpine downtown eatery in wilkes-barre, he already showed us his chipotle cheese steak, now are you work on the blt cheese steak.

>> yes.

>> what do you have.

>> bacon, the cheese steak, and now i'm melting cheese.

>> without doesn't love that.

>> bacon, cheese, all good things, i know you are saying it is different in our pa live chich enbecause typically you use a blig flat top.

>> of course.

>> now you have different styles of cheese steak that you are showing us today.

Are you showing us the chipotle cheese steak, the bacon lettuce and tomato, are you also going to show us the california style.

Let me ask you this, what are some of your most popular dishes besides cheese steak at alpine.

>> our rubin is very popular.

My homemade meatballs are very popular.

We have a downtown that is very, very popular.

>> the downtown is turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, grilled, it's really good.

>> awesome.

>> all of our plattedders come with french fries and pickle.

>> they all come with french fries and a pickle.

And are you open monday through saturday, correct?

>> correct.

>> and what are the times.

>> 9:a.m.

To 3 p.m.

Monday through friday and -9d to 2 on saturday.

>> you said the great thing about alpine is that you are hungry for breakfast, say 2:00 in the afternoon.

You have breakfast all day.

>> correct.

>> what else do we need to do to this blt.

>> that is all.

I will put it right on the bun right now.

>> are there any tricks to these cheese steaks.

>> you have to have the right proportion of bacon and meat.

>> i know you said your rolls are baked fresh every day, as well, people can come in and eat in the restaurant.

You have seating but they can also order and take out.

How do they do so.

>> give us a call at 570-825-0200 bns awesome, that looks delicious, sal, we'll check back in with you.

I know you also said one more time, if folks want to get some of the specials they could find them on facebook.

>> correct, facebook alpine downtown eatery.

>> alpine downtown eatery, check them out.

We'll see the final cheese steak be california cheese steak in just a little bit.

Thank you so much for being here.

>> thank