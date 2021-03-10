1-13 PW: Why Video Matters

The agents of Perry Wellington explain the impact video has on your ability to sell your home.

I'm adam conrad from perry wellington realty.

Real estate has changed so much over the years.

The change is accelerating every day.

We have some great tips on how video marketing is making the difference for sellers today.

We want to welcome back george who will help us navigate through the new marketing maneuvers to get your house sold this year.

>> good to be here, again.

>> we're talking about video today.

Gone are the days.

Remember the big printed mls books.

>> uh-huh.

>> those things were huge.

And people carry those around.

That's the way you knew what was for sale.

That's not the way things are happening today.

The whole real estate market is based on motivators.

You want to put your best foot forward with video content.

And good picture.

Quality pictures.

3-d tours.

So people can experience what it is to be in that house.

>> absolutely.

So i think a lot of there was some video you see from luxury videos our video production team headed up by mystery shadow girl.

I think a lot of agents out there pick an agent because they think the agent has the buyers.

But in realility.

The buyers are out there online lurking.

The agent really doesn't have the buyers.

The buyers have themselves when they are out there looking around.

>> i have a couple of buyers i'm trying to find things for.

They started by finding things on life and then coming to me to see what we could do.

If i wasn't right they look on their own now.

They watch the videos.

One minute video equals the same content as 1.8 million words.

It makes that much impact to watch a video about a property.

>> that's incredible.

You can see the properties we have here from luxury prompt division.

Let's face it.

If you take a still picture of that.

Nothing compared what it looked like when you see motion.

You see there's a car driving around and driving into some of the places.

You see see the video.

This morning i was out with our agent who listed as 1.1 million dollar commercial property.

And you know there's a licensed drone pilot.

I had the drone in my car.

I said, while we're here, i shot drone video and took some drone pictures.

What you are finding today that's what people want.

They don't want to see some picture taken with the camera.

>> that's right.

Ones with video they will be watched four time as frequently as those with out.

They call and say what's it look inside.

They didn't post pictures.

But with a video you actually experience and can go through the house and see the layout and how the flow goes.

I took somebody to a house that looked like it was pretty decent but when we got there the flow was terrible.

And they immediately eliminated that.

>> wow, this 3-d stuff the 3-d tours those are fantastic.

We get buyers they spend so much time looking through the them.

Professional quality, too.

It's master over still pictures and all.

>> there's a picture of a camera that we use to go out and shoot those.

That's not quick.

We have to take the camera and position that.

That camera may be positioned 7 or 8 times in one room in order to capture it.

>> takes several hours to do one of these.

Although it is an added expense we go that route in order to really market the property.

>> right.

Yes.

This is just an example of some of the things we can do to help our sellers get their homes kind of highlighted online and buyers were responding.

That's about all the time we have for that segment.

It's funny how they go so quick.

We start talking video and i can hardly say my name the five minutes >> buyers are just -- it's so compelling.

It's good stuff.

>> anyway, we have -- next coming up we have little