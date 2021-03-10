Sasha Finds A Home

You can't help but get emotional when you see our Pet of the Week meet her new forever family!

Know every wednesday feature pet of week.

From utah valley animal rescue.

Well this week it was somebody shah.

If you tlaer kitty.

Pretty kitty.

She definitely caught eye of one utah dad.

Now, she has new home.

With five year old twin sisters.

Take a look at this.

>> and this pretty lady sas sh a in the long hard cal co she just fixed ready for new home.

>> that's exactly i am going to do 12346r789.

You the shout out channel four.

Featured sasha.

And you are girls are about to meet her for the first time.

Yes, baby!

>> i want the kitty!

.

>> what's the cat's name.

Sasha!

.

.

>> thank you daddy!

.

.

Oh!

Let me hold her.

>> daddy will see so cute and fluffy.

>> and oh, my god that was best thing this week.

>> i just got choked up.

>> reaction so good.

>> well props to dad it was lovely video he put together.

That cat was like help, no!

.

That cat life is great.

>> that cat going sit there and take.

Thank you for sharing that with us everybody.

What great way