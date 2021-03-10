Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Slow start dooms McMurry men

Credit: KTXS
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Slow start dooms McMurry men
Slow start dooms McMurry men
Howard Payne takes down the War Hawks on Saturday.

64... also today... the mcmurry men hosting howard payne... the war hawks have been scoring a ton lately... but not early today... the nice dish from j bailey to talen davis-rentfro for the bucket... then that same connection works again -- t-d-r from the corner -- the yellow jackets were on!

H-p-u scored the first 13 points of the game -- khyce randall hits the fall-away jumper mcmurry finally gets on the board in this pinball machine for a rebound and it's krishawn terry going up -- bucket and a foul!

But h-p-u was just too powerful -- they win 74-

You might like