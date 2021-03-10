Cowboys Host Packers Sunday

Never before have two rookies made such an impact with the cowboys.

Tomorrow dak prescott and ezekiel elliott will make their postseason debuts.

Channel five's joel villanueva continues our playoff coverage in arlington joel villanueva:"24 hours from now will know if the cowboys are moving on to their first nfc championship since 1995.

The cowboys and packers facing off here at at&t stadium with so much on the line.

For cowboys fans they have been waiting a long time for this team to get back to the super bowl.

With just two more wins the boys are in.

Some of the cowboys biggest playmakers this season have been the new kids on the block.

At quarterback dak prescott led the cowboys to a franchise- record 11 straight wins his quarterback rating of 104.9 is the best ever by a rookie.

He has shown he can step up and make some big plays.

The same can be said about rookie running back ezekiel elliott.

The cowboys top draft pick has blasted his way through opposing defenses.

As a rookie he took the nfl's rushing title with a thousand 631 yards.

The deck and zeke show now preparing for the bright lights of the nfl postseason" dak prescott:"yes it's my first run at it so i can't tell you what i'm expecting.

What i'm expecting is to be a big atmosphere.

It's a big game.

Win or go home.

Just continue to be who i am.

Trust everything my coaches are giving me trust my teammates trust my preparation.

Just go out there and play the game as i would."

Ezekiel elliott:"we're going out there and we want to run the ball.

We are a team that runs the ball first.

Everyone knows that.

We don't really try to hide it.

That's just the attitude of our team.

I love going out there when it's high-stakes.

Everyone's watching.

All eyes are on you and i mean that's fun to me."

Joel villanueva:"it's been fun for zeke and it's been a whole lot of fun to watch for the cowboys fans.

Tomorrow we'll see how the rookies do against the packers.

At&t stadium has hosted three postseason games.

The cowboys won two of those.

The packers won the other back in super bowl 45.

Our coverage continues tomorrow on channel 5 news this weekend.

For now we are outside at&t stadium in arlington joel villanueva channel 5