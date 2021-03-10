Gun and Knife Show Meets Big Game Hunter

Gamer--<<today the texas gun and knife show hosted several vendors, peddling their wares...and they also played host to this man, who has had a passion for hunting since -- - he was a child.

The only thing i loved was hunting.

But not just any hunting, mr. gamdust, a tanzanian man, hunts dangerous larger game.

Dangerous here is a word that refers to animals such as jaguars or even hippos.

Oh, there are plenty of reasons to hunt a hippo.

But what brings him to abilene?

He's here booking hunting excursions.

I will be busy most of the summer hunting with american clients.

One long standing client is the owner of the gun and knife show, don hill.

If i'm going big game hunting i want this man watching my back.

These two go way, way back.

Back to when mr. gamdust was only 12.

He taught me how to watch movies.

And over the years they've formed a bond.

I would trust this man with my life.

Now this year, that bond will extend to include mr. hill's wife.

They are both coming to hunt in tanzania.

And while she's used to hunting deer.

It's a little different hunting something that could possibly turn and kill you.

But she's not too worried.

It's good to know there are people who have my back.

But the hunt, for gamdust and many others, is not just about killing.

It's not just about shooting, it's mostly about conservation.

According to gamdust, in tanzania, hunting organizations account for 75 percent of animal conservation and also protect against poachers.

I believe the hunting industry worldwide are the number one conservationists.

So if you want to book a hunting excursion or just hear a big game hunting tale, look up gamshad gamdust.

