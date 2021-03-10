New York State Police investigating serious crash in Avon

State Police have reported the woman who was seriously injured in Wednesday's accident has died
A crash in livingston county earlier this week has now claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman.
This happened near the i-390 exit in avon along route 15.
Police have identified the woman as norma miller -- who we're told died at strong hospital last night.
According to police -- she was driving her car and attempted to make a left-hand turn when she turned into a box-truck.
No charges were filed -- and police are still investigating.
