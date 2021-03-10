Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

New York State Police investigating serious crash in Avon

State Police have reported the woman who was seriously injured in Wednesday's accident has died

A crash in livingston county earlier this week has now claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman.

This happened near the i-390 exit in avon along route 15.

Police have identified the woman as norma miller -- who we're told died at strong hospital last night.

According to police -- she was driving her car and attempted to make a left-hand turn when she turned into a box-truck.

No charges were filed -- and police are still investigating.

