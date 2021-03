Will take PM's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' forward in Uttarakhand: CM Tirath Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath S Rawat after taking oath said development in state will be done.

"We'll take PM's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas forward in the state.

I'll hold a meeting with authorities over Haridwar Kumbh.

For the first 'Shahi Snan' tomorrow, a plan is being put in place to shower flower petals from helicopter.

We welcome devotees to Kumbh Mela," said Uttarakhand CM.