Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder over Sarah Everard disappearance

A police officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said the man, who is in his 40s and is part of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was being questioned over suspected kidnap and murder.Two sites in Kent were being searched on Wednesday as the hunt for the missing 33-year-old continued – one of which is believed to be the suspect’s home.