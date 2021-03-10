High School Hotshot: Clovis High's Seth Nevills

Seth Nevills is the fourth Nevills brother to come through the outstanding wrestling program at Clovis High School.

00-05 adam tirapelle "typical younger brother, you know i think he's a little bit more ornery, little tougher, he's been getting beat on your whole life, probably the biggest, great athlete, probably the best athlete of all the boys" julia that's clovis high assistant wrestling coach adam tirapelle talking about junior seth nevills.

Seth is the fourth nevills boy to come through the outstanding program at clovis... and like his brothers... he's producing some outstanding results.

Scott 00-05 10-15 58-1:02 seth nevills grew up the youngest of four brothers... in a family full of wrestlers.

Seth nevills, clovis hs wrestler "we had a part of the house, there wasn't a wrestling mat in there, but we just called it our wrestling room and whenever someone had a problem with someone, we just go in there and settle it" someone had a problem with someone, we just go in there and settle it" he's the latest in a long line of nevills... who've left quite a wrestling legacy at clovis high.

Seth nevills, clovis hs wrestler "my brothers have really set a high bar to live up to that name" combined... seth's three older brothers... zach, nick and a-j produced five individual state titles between em... but little brother... who's little in name only at 6-feet-4 and 270 pounds... might be the best of the bunch.

Adam tirapelle - clovis assistant coach "i think he probably moves the best, i mean of all of em, just a lot of natural feel" through 2.5 years of high school wrestling and 100-plus matches... seth has never lost ... and it's never really been that close.

Adam tirapelle - clovis assistant coach "he's never really had what i consider a close contest" he won the 220-pound state title as a freshman... and the 285-pound title as a sophomore.

Just this past weekend as a junior... he pinned all four opponents on his way to winning his third straight doc buchanan title... one of the most prestigious tournaments on the west coast... and one website... amateurwrestlingnews.com... has him ranked as the top high school heavyweight in the country.

Adam tirapelle - clovis assistant coach "he wrestles like a little guy, but he's 270 pounds, and that's pretty unusual, i mean, there's good big guys around the country, but they just don't look like that... yeah, i'd put him up against anybody" seth will pretty much have his pick of any college wrestling program in the country... and with two of his older brothers currently at penn state... the nittany lions figure to have the inside track.

And after college... seth nevills, clovis hs wrestler "you know, it's just one of my goals, to be an olympic gold medalist" seth nevills... the big... little brother... this week's sunpower by sun solar... high school hotshot.

Julia seth has a legitimate chance to win four c-i-f individual state titles... something only one person has done since the state tournament began in 1973.

And his senior teammate justin mejia... can also pull it off with a state title this year.

