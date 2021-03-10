Senior Center Delivery Service Volunteers

On the market activity.

Amy>> the twin falls senior center delivers meals to home-bound seniors during the week... but the weather over the past two weeks made volunteers unable to drive... jess knight heard about the volunteers who donated their time on a whim... vo: the twin falls senior center is at an all-time high for their meal delivery service.

In 2016, they served 58 thousand home delivered meals.

But volunteers are needed to drive those meal delivery routes... sot: "our oldest driver is 90, he used to be a mail man, and so carl does very very well, but on slick roads like this, we're not sending him out to be able to drive, so that puts a big void because he does deliver several days a week for us."

Vo: with the weather over the past two weeks, volunteers were slim.

But that didn't stop some people.

Sot: "sometimes we had people that called and say do you need extra help, we have a four wheel drive vehicle, we'd be willing to help.

We actually had a gentleman who was on vacation from ups who came in and said he would help deliver, and it was similar to the route he was used to, so it wasn't very hard for him just to pick that up and take those meals out for us, and it helped out a lot because we had several stranded drivers who couldn't get out of their driveway."

Vo: the u-p-s driver isn't the only man who donated his time to deliver meals.

Sot: "luckily we had one of our members that comes in here to eat lunch and he came in and says my son and i are willing to take one today, we have a vehicle is that okay, and it was wonderful.

I had my janitor come in and says i've got one, can i do one for you."

Vo: there were also many volunteers who helped shovel the snow at the senior center to avoid a fall risk.