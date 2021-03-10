Cowboys season ends in heart-breaker

Dallas lost to Green Bay 34-31 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

What a tough way to lose... and our sports director chris wilner was at the game and in the cowboy locker room with the story of the pain... chris - "all it took was 51 yards for mason crosby of the green bay packers to end the dallas cowboys season at home, 34-31 inside at&t stadium.

A remarkable 13-win season cut too short, and the dallas cowboys, only left to reflect."

Barry - "that stuff, that hurt, man that hurt.

That's a big-time hurt right there.

This is the best team i've been around and been on, and for it to end like that, it's heartbreaking."

Zeke - "this locker room was truly special man.

We were really a family and we cared about each other and you saw that today when in how we played down the stretch."

Beasley - "just the way we climbed back in it and scratched and clawed -- that's the team that you always remember playing for and team that you'd want to play for."

Witten - "destiny waits on no man.

It doesn't, especially in this game -- it's not going to wait.

The unity of this team and the way it's handled every situation along the way -- from the first day of training camp to seattle when tony went down, to even the win streak.

It's just been a really close group and i'll always remember this 2016 football team."

Chris - "and jason witten said after the game that he'll take some time before deciding on whether he'll return for a 14th nfl season.

Reporting from at&t stadium in arlington, i'm chris wilner, ktxs sports"