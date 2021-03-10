Cowboys season ends in heart-breaker

Frenzy 1-6 part one
Men's college basketball
What a tough way to lose... and our sports director chris wilner was at the game and in the cowboy locker room with the story of the pain... chris - "all it took was 51 yards for mason crosby of the green bay packers to end the dallas cowboys season at home, 34-31 inside at&t stadium.
A remarkable 13-win season cut too short, and the dallas cowboys, only left to reflect."
Barry - "that stuff, that hurt, man that hurt.
That's a big-time hurt right there.
This is the best team i've been around and been on, and for it to end like that, it's heartbreaking."
Zeke - "this locker room was truly special man.
We were really a family and we cared about each other and you saw that today when in how we played down the stretch."
Beasley - "just the way we climbed back in it and scratched and clawed -- that's the team that you always remember playing for and team that you'd want to play for."
Witten - "destiny waits on no man.
It doesn't, especially in this game -- it's not going to wait.
The unity of this team and the way it's handled every situation along the way -- from the first day of training camp to seattle when tony went down, to even the win streak.
It's just been a really close group and i'll always remember this 2016 football team."
Chris - "and jason witten said after the game that he'll take some time before deciding on whether he'll return for a 14th nfl season.
Reporting from at&t stadium in arlington, i'm chris wilner, ktxs sports"
Men's college basketball