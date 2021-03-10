High School hoops round-up 1-15-17

Mario: on the high school hardwood a busy weekend of tournaments continues with a two-day showcase at bishop grimes.

The cobras playing host to the martin luther king basketball classic.

Mario: grimes squaring off with rochester early college international high school -third quarter -the cobras lucci vigliotti -mammma meeeaaaa -what a move to put b-g up by nine -bishop grimes continues the pressure -shawn gashi gashing the defense -for two of his 22 points -rochester answers -off the rebound -bryan harrell -you got to raise up -it's a five point game after three -in the 4th jonah cummings takes over -he would score 10 straight on his way to a game- high 29 points -bishop grimes advances to the finals with a 78 to 65 win mario: cobras would get the winner of syracuse i-t-c and st francis from buffalo -i-t-c would score the first basket -st.

Francis closes the first on a 20 to 1 run -as bo sireika scores -eagles take flight in the second -off the pick and roll -alfred danzy lays it in -i-t-c opens the second on a six two run -iquail dancil steps in the lane and than flushes it down to cut the lead to 12 -the red raiders charge back -devon darrell left open on the wing -and darrell buries the three -st.

Francis moves on to the championship game to face bishop grimes, racing past i-t-c 79 to 56