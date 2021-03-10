Mamata Banerjee doing drama for sympathy: Arjun Singh on CM's alleged attack

Speaking on the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Arjun Singh said it is not a Taliban, she is doing drama for "sympathy".

He said, "Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked?

Huge police force accompanies her.

Who can get near her?

4 IPS officers are her security incharge and must be suspended.

Attackers don't appear out of nowhere, they've to be nabbed.

She did drama for sympathy." Earlier, CM Mamata said she was attacked today while in Nandigram, where she had gone to file her nomination for the coming elections.