Getting new voters to political players

Oakwood University held an event to teach people how to be more involved in politics

Every year... oakwood university is helping voters... become political players... the university hosted an event tonight... aimed at first time voters... our scott sheahen is live at the event.

Scott... what did you learn.

Well chase i talked to a couple of people who were really enthusiastic about voting in this election.

Tonight they learned what they can do after an election.

3 how the best way to talk to their local and state representatives... how to lobby... and how to stay involved... even if the candidates they voted for didn't win.

Naomi coggs - first time voter: "it was a wake up call that some things don't go your way.

However, you continue to move and find where you can make progress.

You look for, as president obama was saying, the hope that lies within the whole process."

There were five people on the panel leading tonight's events... the panel included a local rep... political science professor... political activist and student.