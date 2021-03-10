Head Start Students to See Time Change

Each branch of the military.

The school day is about to get longer for some kids across the country.head start, a program that helps kids in low income families get ready for kindergarten, is making some big changes to their schedule.

Abigail hantke has more on how kids making the move from half-days of school to full days, will be affected.

Nat...abc's for 51- years, head start programs have been helping kids ages 3-5, get a jump start on school.but now, its time for a change.37.02 the office of head start has updated the performance standards, its been many many years since performance standars have been updated, and there are a lot of changes one of the biggest changes includes moving from a half- day of school, 3 and a half hours, to a full-day of 7 hours.but it's not always easy keeping 3- to 5- year olds engaged, especially for a full day of learning.2.30 we know their attention span is about a 10-15 minute threshold before their mind wanders, so as long as that's built in and a lot of active play outside or inside doesn't matter i remember even i could be tired after a full day of school, so i can only imagine what that would be like for a 3 year old, but cardarella says they've got plans to make sure they can keep the kids attention throughout the day there will be naps involved especially for kids 3-5 we follow all the developmental standards if ids need naps, they will take naps there will be rest periods during the day for those kids, and we would also increase their meals as well so we would provide breakfast a snack lunch a snack currently, 463- children are in head start programs in buffalo, jackson, treampealeau and eau claire counties.and after surveying local parents about making the change, caraderlla says the majority of parents support itin total, the transition will cost upwards of 1- billion dollars to include more staff and the expansion of classrooms. 3 all center-based head start programs will need to have the changes, including the transition to full-day classes, in effect