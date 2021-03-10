Mission Police Seeks Public’s Help to Solve Break-In Cases

Police said crime rate in the city has not increased.

Months of car burglaries and home invasions have law enforcement in mssion asking for help.

They say tackling city wide crime can only be stopped with the help of the community.

Channel five's gabriella garza has the details on what police are asking residents to do.

This weekend four cars were broken into.

In december three homes invaded and october an apartment complex targeted by thieves.

Yet, the crime rate in the city of mission has not increased.

They come to escape the ferocious winters, to enjoy the sandy beaches and the southern hospitality "we come down here and be warm all year round is something i look forward too" david neal is a winter texan whose called the valley his temporary home for the last seven years.

"we also look for the fact that this is a safe community to speak of and we've never really felt like we're in danger:" neal tells us when his neighbors home was broken into in september it came as a surprise.

He says he's used to stay ahead of the criminals.

"being a little more vigilant watching for our own community watching for our neighbors watching the streets looking for the cars that shouldn't be here that look out of place" we spoke to the victims of the break in, they didn't want to appear on camera but tell us they were horrified to return to their home with more than seventy items stolen.

Their break in is still under investigation.

In addition to the three home invasions..

One near the 2000 block of 21 street another near the 2300 block of 23rd and finally, near white oak street..

These three happened during one weekend in early december.

"so we still continue to work on those right now we don't have suspects in those cases but we continue to follow up on leads on certain indivuals we questioned a number of people" mission police chief roberto dominguez says the crime rate for the city has decreased fifteen percent in the last year year but with people moving in and out crime can fluctuate.

"one of the things that we do is crime mapping, we map our crime to make sure that our patrol officers can see the different type of activity that is happening in a particular sector in town" dominguez says the people in the community know their neighbors best, so they ask them for help.

David neal "and if they look out of place we try to write down the license plate to get a description of the car" dominguez says if you see anything suspicous take down all the information you can and share it with the police department, it could help more than you know.

If you know of any information in regards to these car break ins or home invasions, contact the mission police department at 956-584-5000.

In the channel five studio gabriella garza channel five news at six.