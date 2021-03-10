Anderson Ford's "Because People Matter" in Need of Car Donations

A st.

Joseph car dealership wants your unused vehicles-- anderson ford's give-back program called "because people matter" will take your car, fix it up, then donate it to someone in the community who are without wheels.

Last year--the program collected 33 vehicle donations and were able to fix and give out 30 of them.

So far this year--they only have one car to give away, and a long list of people who need them.

Organizers say all you have to do is call and offer up your car--they'll do the rest.

(sot "if they can't be towed in, we will get them picked up.

We've went as far as springfield to pick them up.

Without the community's help, i mean, our vehicle donations and this program, it wouldn't be possible."

) in addition to the car donation program---"because people matter" also donates about 100 thousand dollars every year to different community organizations.

