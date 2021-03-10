GoFundMe Raises More Than $714,000 for Alton Sterling's Chil

A battle is brewing over the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for the children of alton sterling.an online fundraiser on the website, go fund me, was started by an actress, issa rae, to raise money for sterling's five children.local 33's rachel spangenthal joins us in the studio with more.

Since its creation more than 700-thousand dollars have been raised.but the fundraiser, designed as a scholarship fund for the five children, has left many asking ?where is the money?

3 there's growing concern, over what started out online - as a college fund for alton sterling's five children.its probably frustration in the community but the attorneys kind of understand itstate rep c.

Denise marcelle says right now, it's up to the attorneys - representing alton sterling's children as well as the creator of the go fund me, issa rae, to determine how and when to disperse the funds.

The person who originally put the go fund out there they intended for it to be for educational purposes, however a lot of the people that donated just wanted the money to go towards the kids.

They were not in a full understanding of it just being for education.

So there's some confusion about that.i spoke with issa rae's attorney, james williams, who says they are in the process of setting up a trust.

Right now, the money is still with go fund me, but rae's goal is that the money will go towards helping the children with their educationthe go fund me page has raised 714-thousand dollars, in just six months.im not surprised by the amount of money that was raised because people all over the nation was outraged when they saw what happened and they were even reaching out to the families to see what they can do and they wanted to help.

C.

Denise marcelle says at the end of the day, the children need to get the funds, to benefit them.the other frustration in the community - the wait for a decision to come down from the department of no word on when that will be