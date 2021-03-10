Forest Hills 50 - Penn Cambria 29

Christening their new gym, but penn cambria is looking to crash the party.

First quarter and kourtney walls buries the first bucket in their new home, but the panthers respond makayln clapper on the other end goes coast-to-coast for lay up for the tie.

This night, though, belonged to the rangers courtney cecere, if at first you don't succeed, try again as she gets the put back.

More from the lady rangers as abby swanson gets one to go.forw home with a 50-29 win.

Staying on