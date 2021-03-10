Louisiana Drops 2nd Sun Belt Game, 101-86 To GA State

For sports with j russell."> i want to start off tonight's show by saying happy martin luther king day!

It's a blessing to have this position in the media and none of this would of been possible without the late great...mlk overcoming tremendous obstacles that paved the way for the people of color.sun belt match up.

Louisiana coming off of a 81-76 loss, but with that behind them can they knock off georgia state?

1.

Panthers score first, but bryce washington got paint..we're tied up..1 of 4 players scoring in double digits.2.

Justin miller...good passer...frank bartley....bang bang!

Going back and forth... 3.but some questionable 3 calls... puts some players on the trouble.4.

Isiah williams...denies the screen...finishes with the left...finishes the night with a game-high 24 points!

5.

And it doesn't stop...panthers were finding open jumpers early on...6.

Now the play of the game...jay wright...with the spin...but can he finish?

Yes sir..i mean he's got a good name.that wouldn't be enough...ul held the lead for 52 seconds in the game...cajuns in a row...101-86!

I'll have more on the game on