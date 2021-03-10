Disability advocates push for ridesharing accessibility

Evening, while ride sharing is being debated in albany -- disability advocates are trying to influence the outcome.((adam 2 plas)) after multiple discrimination lawsuits over wheelchair accessibility in other states against apps like uber and lyft--local advocates are speaking up.

New at 11 -- solina lewis joins us with what are advocates looking for?

((solina spls)) in one word--accessibility.

Disability advocates say they're all for ride sharing but want to make sure it won't exclude them.

"" new yorkers with disabilities-- like 28 year old lawyer and disability rights advocate stephanie woodward--say they'd love more transportation options.

We're for ride sharing the more options the better i'd love to get a ride in ten minutes rather than wait for three hours but--with the caveat that those ride sharing options are accessible to everyone.

Accessibility is a requirement for all businesses and should be required for ride sharing as well, there's no debate about disability rights there is a federal law in place-- the americans with disabilities act--but no state specific laws about accessibility for ride sharing --or even for taxis.

Former senator tom harkin--the author of the ada--is now calling on governor cuomo to make a law that would require ridesharing apps be accessible to wheel chair users.

If ridesharing does come upstate--issues over accessibility rights are sure to follow says woodward.

Where uber does operate in other states there have been lawsuits about accessibility if it comes to new york without any laws about it i foresee costs to our court systems because there will be lawsuits uber said in a statement "uber is committed to making the uber app accessible for anyone wanting a safe, reliable and convenient way to get around - whether visually- impaired, hard of hearing or a wheelchair user" but woodward says that's not the position they've taken in out of state lawsuits.

And she says it's not just the ride sharing apps.

It's taxi companies too.

We have not seen accessibility for taxis either but we're working on that as much as on ridesharing because we want the same options as everyone else has ((solina spls)) woodward says they are currently in talks with cab companies in new york--who again--are not wheelchair accessible across the board--to try to change that.

They said they will take legal action to get cab companies to comply if that doesnt work.

((adam 1 sh)) just before the end of last year -- governor cuomo made a push to get lawmakers to vote on expanding ridesharing to upstate new york -- however lawmakers never returned to albany for that special session.

As of right now there have been no updates on getting ridesharing here any time