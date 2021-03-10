"definitely unity that us women and those who support women, cannot be ignored."

((aaron))one of the reasons this urbana mother is heading to washington d-c.she's going to the women's march on washington.((roscoe))and she's not traveling alone.she's bringing her twelve year old son along for the ride.wcia three's maggie hockenberry is here with us,maggie why is this family going?

((maggie))they want to show unity with the country.and think standing with hundreds of thousands of others will send a message.

It's a movement for people to show solidarity against key issues in our country.friday night the two will load up on a bus and head out.than spend all of saturday marching.and this urbana middle schooler plans to get a lot more than a trip out of the experience.

Willem alleyne"i just really want to learn more about what it takes to make america stronger, we've been breaking down in these last few months and i think we can really rebuild once we've got i think thousands of people marching together will show a great message to the rest of america."

He says he's expecting to stand with more than 200 thousand others.and wants to take what he learns back to the classroom.

((maggie))the mother is marching in a group called "500 women scientists".that's because she's an entomologist at the u of i.jennifer.thanks maggie ((roscoe))marches like this will be held all over the country.champaign is one of the many cities hosting one.

Marchers are asked to meet at the gazebo at west side park at eleven.there will then be a program featuring speeches from