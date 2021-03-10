Electric Express Buses

Don making your way into park city for the sundance film festival... just got easier.

The city has teamed up with proterra, the leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, to ease traffic congestion.

Good 4 utah's brittany johnson has more.

00;19-00;29 00;39-00;45 00;59-1;06 1;07-1;13 1;24-1;38 [b3]abc4 generic animation wipe-server jack thomas, mayor of park city for me personally i think it's a big deal summit county residents passed two sales tax increases to bolster the transportation system... with the goal of becoming completely carbon-neutral by 2032... today...park city unveiled their new state of the art battery- electric buses to help bring that goal to reality.

Jack thomas, mayor of park city "i think it's part of that whole endavor to be more a more efficient complete community that we like to talk about in more efficient complete community that we like to talk about in park city but one that's responsible."

Park city transit purchased six of these buses...which will allow for rapid service along state road 224...from kimball junction to the old transit center.

Becca garber, park city council "this new route will hopefully increase our ridership of up to 38 percent and will decrease costs of almost 16 percent per passenger.

" the ski resorts make this area high profile...which means a lot of diesel fuel is being released into the air...these buses will eliminate that pollution.

Ryan popple, proterra ceo "it's zero carbon emission from craddle to grave, or whale to wheel.

Brittany johnson @bjohnsonabc4 "it only takes about 10 minutes to fully charge these batteries and for commuters that means 24-7 vehicle operation."

Ryan popple, proterra ceo "the way the route is designed, you don't experience that 10 minutes.

So the vehicle drops off the passenger, swings around, does a quick charge, and then picks up more passengers and makes the run."

When it comes to park city setting the precedent for electrified transportation...this is only the beginning.

Glenn wright, summit county council "we can probably generate enough solar energy on one acre of land in summit county to completely power three of these busses over the course of the year.

And that should be one of our goals over the next few years.

Reporting in park city, brittany johnson, good4utah.

Don the electric buses will be up and running by june of this year.

Park city is america's first ever mountain resort community to incorporate an electric bus