Some taxpayers won't get refunds until late February

Yes, tax fraud is nothing new, but the i-r-s is trying to make it harder for people to file taxes using someone else's identity.

Changes are coming for taxpayers who fill out the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit forms - and it's to protect you.

Aric schreiner, manager of columbia - p-a says tax fraud has been increasing.

Aric schreiner/columbia cpa: "it' estimated that over a quarter of the money that's been sent out in recent years as refunds has been fraudulent."

Schreiner tells me that identity thieves choose to file the earned income tax credit form more often because they can get more money.

But now...if someone files either that form or the additional child tax form between january 23 and february 15...the i- r-s waits to process the return.

If someone is entitled to a refund after filing those forms, they won't receive money until the end o february.

What happens is the - r-s waits until february 15...and if they received two returns from the same identity...they fact check them and give the return to the correct person.

"the bad guy know if they get it in quick an get the money, then the real person isn't going to get it before they can get it fraudulently."

Schreiner tell me that's why after february 15 the i-r-s won't hold refunds.

Identity thieves file as soon as they can so their return is in the system before the actual person's.

"the ir has not been as responsive as the public has hoped they would be, regarding the tax fraud.

But it looks like they are finally taking steps to reduce that."

But if a taxpayer wait until after february 15th to file...there is still a chance someone could beat them to it.

Schreiner says he doesn't always urge people to file as early as possible.

He tells his clients to file correctly and not miss anything.

Tax season begins next monday.

