Gordon councilwoman arrested as investigations continue

Breannathere has been controvery brewing for some time -- breanna on cam residents upset in gordon over the way things are being handled at city hall -- and this led to an altercation last week -- ben on camand now charges have been filed -- but will this be the end of the charges -- our mandy mcqueen following this story -- she joins us now live with more.

Talent on camcouncilwoman connie brooks was arrested late saturday for misdemeanor harrassment.

The charge is linked to the brawl that occurred on january tenth at gordon town hall.

"it was a disagreement between the city council and the mayor and obvisously it escalated from there and that's when a fight broke out inside of our town hall right here."

Those were the words of gordo police chief melvin anderson the night of the altercation today -- court documents showing that cassandra davis did file a complaint stating that connie brooks used physical contact--by quote pushing her in the chest and causing her to fall against a door.

Several witnesses have also said davis was holding her child at the time of the altercation.we reached out to the houston county sheriff's office today they tell wdhn a warrant for the arrest of connie brooks was executed but declined to comment any further.

We continued to reach out --houston county commission chairman mark culver has been working with gordon residents -<< we are still monitoring the situation we know it is a problem some employees aren't able to do their job right now and we are evaluating what steps we can take to get operations back to normal.">>and many have called for an investigation -- but for what exactly -- <<hundreds upon hundreds of thousand dollars is missing -- city accounts closed and missing.>> the state bureau of investigation has confirmed to wdhn they have been asked to investigate allegations being made in gordon.

But did not indicate whether they would be doing so.

Doing so.would be whether they indicate but did not gordon.

Being made in allegations investigate asked to have been asked to investigate allegations being made in gordon.

But did not indicate whether they would be doing so.

Talent on camben, breanna-- efforts were made to reach brooks--she told me she would discuss the issues on camera after school was out...but 2:00 came and she never answered my