How local hospitals are preparing to cope with repeal of ACA

Republicans in Congress have already taken the first steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Local hospitals preparing?

Today, senior reporter joe dashiell put that question to nancy agee, the president and ceo of carilion clinic.

And on friday, we'll have a new president who says he intends to replace it.

But that doesn't mean our local hospitals know how this is likely to play out.

Nancy agee/carilion clinic ceo: something's going to happen.

There's no question about that.

Exactly what that something will be is still unclear.

But nancy agee says the health system expects repeal of the aca and then a delay giving some time to think through what changes will be.

Nancy agee: obviously we listen hard.

We're involved at the state and national legislatures, but we're not really making any changes at carilion.

Agee noted that carilion has already moved into a new model of health care delivery, and while it cannot predict the financial impact of changes to the aca, she says it's "steady as you go" nancy agee: we're just going to continue with our focus of providing good care to patients, of improving the community's health, and hopefully that will also mean that we're a sustainable organization financially.

Agee also knows that many people are feeling anxious about the future of their coverage.

What should they do in the face of uncertainty and change?

Agee is encouraging everyone to continue paying attention to those things that will help them be healthy, and continue to seek health care when they need it.

