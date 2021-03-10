E-Fairness Bill

An Arkansas legislator says he's working on a bill to force the collection of taxes on goods bought over the internet.

An arkansas legislator says he's working ona bill to force the collection of taxes on goods bought over the internet.

Brick and mortar retailers have long complained they are at a disadvantage compared to the online competition because of the sales tax issue.

And wi and more shoppers making purchases through sites like amazon and ebay -- the state is missing out on significant revenue.

(r).

Mi: "we've got files, local vendors they're selling the same product in a lot of time the only difference between them and the online seller is the sales tax."((bob)) the bill sponsor says extra money the state brings in would go to reducing the tax burden in other areas.