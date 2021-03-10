Phoenix junior hits 1,000 career points

Aside from winning a championship ... it's probably tops on the list of achievements for most high school basketball players.

Although ... most never get there .... in reality ... only a select few ever reach 1000 career points.

Take phoenix for example, in the history of the girls program there ... only two players had ever hit that milestone ... until tonight.

There's now a third member of that very exclusive club.

And she's only a junior.

Samantha doupe coming into the night needing 8 points to hit 1000 for her career.

And sure enough ... she didn't waste anytime... very first offensive possession for the firebirds ... the strong drive for two.

A little bit later ... samantha penetrates into the lane and pulls up for two more.

Late first quarter ... after a couple of free throws ..

.she's in position for the milestone ... off the miss ... doop is there for the rebound and the putback.

There it is ... 1000 career points for samantha doop ... she would finish the game with 17 ... and most importantly, she helps her team to another win ... as phoenix goes on to