Band, Drill Team Headed to Inauguration

For some, the chance to attend a presidential inauguration is one that doesn't come around often, or at all.

Bernie but... for cadets in the norwich regimental band and drill team, it's the 8th time they'll be represented at the nation's capitol.

Both have been working to get to this point since last summer, long before we even knew who would win the presidency.

Both have been working to get to this point since last summer, long before we even knew who would win the presidency.

We know some performers on the national level have bowed out from taking the stage on inauguration day... but the director of bands tells me...personal politics didn't come into play when accepting the prestigious invitation.

Music the nation's oldest collegiate band will represent vermont at a presidential inauguration...for the eighth time.

Todd Edwards is assistant commandant and director of bands at Norwich University.

The chance has now come twice for him.

In 20-13... he and the band were selected to perform at president barack obama's second inauguration.

"it's such a great honor in getting to march for the president.

You know a lot of musicians and a lot of people don't get to do that, and to get to do it twice, i feel doubly blessed."

This year, the drill team will also join.

"we're going to be playing the same tune, uh, it's called 'national emblem,' which is written by a vermonter, i.e.

Bagley for the presidential reviewing stand."

Edwards says the 79 cadets involved are thrilled for the chance.

"coming back to school for a second semester you know maybe that's not the most exciting, but knowing that they're gonna get, to, to march for the president and be in an inauguration parade later that week, they're all so happy and excited to do it."

Lauren lohmiller agrees.

Playing flute she's been playing flute with the norwich regimental band for the past three years.

"it feels amazing.

I'm extremely honored and incredibly lucky to be here for an event like this."

The junior cadet says she's excited to experience the inaugural parade with band members she says have become like family to her.

"any time we get to go off campus, represent norwich and do something, especially on a scale this big, it;s exciting, and it kind of gives you the chills a little bit."

While in Washington, the band will also perform in a concert in Alexandria, Virginia and the drill team will also go on a tour with third infantry division old guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier.