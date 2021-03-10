Suspect Surrenders to Federal Authorities during Manhunt

Residents in the area said they witnessed heavy police presence around a home.

At the top tonight.

New details on a situation in donna involving heavy police presence around a home.

Channel 5 news learned there was an arrest warrant on a man investigators say has a violent history.

Channel fives ana anguiano is live at the scene.

Ana what's else can you tell us?

Oscar authorities just left the scene less than an hour ago 5 hours after the arrest warrant was excuted.

We're at the corner of san jose street and 493.

Just down the road behind be investigators went through a home and a field looking for evidence.

Us marshalls spokesperson juan lara tells us their department is reapinsible.for that federal arrest warrant.lara says the suspect was taken in on a warrant for retaliation against a state officer with the office of inspector general.

Us marshalls called in san juan's swat team also known as the law enforcement emergency regional response team.

A man who owns a business just across the street from where this all unfolded shot this video of the suspect in a field just down the street from where the arrest warrant was executed.

You can see the suspect in a white t- shirt pop out from behind a tree -- later surrendering to authorities.

Armando cruz, witness: " at around 5 p.m.

A lot of police showed up a large truck came and ripped the fence down without permission and a lot of police officers came out of the truck they raided the house and i heard a lot of loud bangs."

Again us marshalls tell us their suspect was taken into custody.

Right now no other information is being released at this time.

The us marshalls spokesperson we spoke to does tell us law enforcement will.be out here until they believe they have recovered any and all evidence.

Count on channel 5 news to keep digging for