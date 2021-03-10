Teen drivers take on wintry roads

For the 2017-18 school year.

Joe>> and those wintry conditions impacted roadways too..

Some teen drivers were driving in this weather for the very first time.

Kelsey so-to joins us live in the studio with more on them.

Thanks joe, if you want a job that will keep you on your toes..

Become a drivers ed instructor during winter.

The summertime kids, they're freaking out now, they're scared..

They don't know how to deal with this.

According to veteran drivers ed teacher kirk craner, if you can drive in the winter, you can drive anywhere.

But imagine being strapped in as the passenger to inexperienced teen drivers on icy roadways, thats a job not for the faint of heart.

What i have to do here is break them of bad habits, because i know 95% of them has already been driving.

The five percent that haven't been driving..

They're scary..

Because i've had kids say to me, where's the gas.

Many students who took drivers ed over the summer are now elligible to get their permits and licenses.

But often they don't have the experience with winter driving conditions.

How to drive in ice they've bounced around because a lot of times we've gotten in ruts and they didn't know that's what was going to happen to them that if they don't stay in the tracks they bounce around and then they get scared.

And when they get scared that scares me because i don't know what they're going to do.

This is a pretty accurate depiction of the winter we've had here this year and for a student driver to be out on the road in these conditions which is why it takes a patient person to coach them through that experience.

Because i found out if you start yelling at them it gets worse, even if i'm panicking i have to be really calm, just be really calm and really patient with them.

And they always say to me, i'm sorry i did that but it was scary.... other motorists can do their part to be kind and courteous to student drivers..

So joe..

Just give them plenty of time and space and try