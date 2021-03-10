Avon wrestler

Rogers clemens were over 20 percent short... but both were up 9 percent from last year... 3 round two of the australian open... venus williams taking on stefanie voe-gele...venus has been dealing with an elbow injury recently... didn't seem to bother her this morning, err, yesterday... uhh, whatever time it was in australia... straight-set win for venus...on the men's side... roger federer facing noah rubin... a 20-year old from new york... fed wins the first two sets... but rubin making him work... third set goes to a tiebreak...federer takes the set and the match... he'll face tomas berdych in the 3rd round... 3 as women and girls push further into sports worlds that were previously dominated by men... there are more stories about females who don't just participate in male heavy sports... they succeed... prescott rossi went to avon to find one such story.... "it's business as usual during an avon-geneseo wrestling practice.

The braves are coming off last weekend's county tournament and sectionals are a few weeks away.that's exactly how joye levendusky likes it."when i'm wrestlng, i just see them as any opponent putting in the pressure.

Everybody applies the same pressure and the same strength when you wrestle so i don't really notice the gender."gymnastics was actually her first love, but when the local gym closed, joye tried wrestling and was immediately hooked."what you put in is what you get out and you're not relying on others out there, it's just you and your opponent and what you put in is how your're going to do in the end."her father derek levendusky is a pastor in avon.

He also runs a wrestling club and had a simple message for joye ."if you wrestle, you can't go half-in, you've got to go all-in, because i don't want you to be hurt or embarrassed."since she began wrestling in 2013, joye's levendusky's success on the mat has taken her to events all over the country."it's been a real blessing and inspiring to watch her plunge herself wholeheartedly into a sport and succeed at the highest levels."joye levendusky currently sits 8th in usa wrestling's future olympian rankings.

Next month she'll be competing for team usa in a tournament in sweden.

It'll be her first time representing the united states, and hopefully not the last."if you are willing to put in the work, they give you lots of opportunities and as long as i can just work hard, if i get the opportunity then i