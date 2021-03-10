VIDEO: Care Anywhere brings doctor's office to your home

What if you could visit your doctor without leaving your home?

Employees.

>>>wendy davis: americans made more than 900-million visits to hospitals last year.

>>>rob vaughn: more than half went to a primary care physician.

But what if you could visit your doctor without leaving your home?

As wfmz's bo koltnow shows us..

You can.

>>reporter:in 2016 more than 83% of u.s. adults had contact with a health care professional.

The biggest reason...a cough.>>dr. robert dolansky usually we have a pretty good idea of what's going on and just confirm by our exam findings.>>reporter: st.

Luke's dr. robert dolansky can diagnose the cause of that cough virtually.

He's part of the health network's care anywhere team.

A virtual doctor visit that can be accessed anywhere through a smart device or home computer.

The program began last year with more than 500 visits since.>>are there symptoms that can't be diagnosed virtually that you have to come in and meet with a doctor in person?usually for adults it's pretty easy where it get's more difficult is with kids.>>reporter:director of telemedicine phil witowski says access is as easy as downloading the st.

Luke's care anywhere app..giving your information..and picking a doctor.

He says depending on the time and day the number of doctors vary..but they are available 24 hours a day..7 days a week..with a flat fee of 49 dollars.>>phil witowski more difficult time getting to providers, urgent care centers are getting busier.

It's just another way to put access at home for convenience of the customer.>>dr. dolansky a lot of us physicians had a fear people were going to use this service as a third party vendor to buy antibioticswe are not seeing that.>>reporter: virtual prescriptions can be given..but dolansky