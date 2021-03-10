New details revealed in shooting of young boy

New details are revealed about how a 12 year old boy may have been shot last weekend.

Details about how a 12-year old boy was shot in the head last weekend (john) our mallory lane has more on the incident (mallory) according to two search warrants - the girl accidentally shot her brother after a bullet ricocheted off of the ground.

Police say that eyewitnesses told them that the wind blew the girl's shot off target and it ricocheted off the ground.

She was allegedly shooting with a nine-mm pistol.

Police say the boy was first taken to upmc altoona's trauma center and then flown to pittsburgh for his injuries.

They say the boy is slowly recovering but is said to be permanently blind.now - ', 32-year old anthony vankirk, the second - was arrested on charges of persons not to possess firearms.two search ward for two residences in state college - where police say they seized seven guns and a large amount of ammunition.

One of those homes is alleged to be the home of a woman who police believe is vankirk's girlfriend.

Police say the woman lent the pistol to the victim's uncle, who was also at the shooting range on saturday.

The search warrants allege that the woman and the family were not fully cooperative with police during the investigation.

(mallory) the shooting range where this all allegedly happened is still closed off on this property.

It's blocked by yellow police tape.

Reporting live in halfmoon township, mallory lane, wtaj news.

(john)