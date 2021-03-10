Rock Valley Men Fall To MATC

The Golden Eagles 10-game win streak comes to an end with a 69-65 loss to the Stormers.

((josh)) the red hot golden eagles were on the court tonight hosting milwaukee area technical college.

The men came in winners of 10 straight on wednesday 1.

First half... stormers in transition... demari davis sneaks up and takes it away... that leads to guilford produvt elijah pappas with the easy lay-up on the other end.

Moments later it's pappas to jace kitchen who buries the wing three for the golden eagles 3.

Later in the half... it's milwaukee's jarreyon johnson and evan runkel working the give and go to perfection.

Rock valley loses 69-65