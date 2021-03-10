Drew in DC

Good evening we have arrived in washi-c.

You can see the washington memorial right behind me.

One of the first thing you notice as youget offeel that hi a can d place where excitement is building for a bi event.

You'll also notice security.

Many of the areas in and around the capitol and the white house have been blocked off.

Coming in several arkns on my flight including state law makers political strategist speaking with the state party.

They say about 80 people from the state are staying at their hotel in downtown.

I'm told the arkansas congressional delegation will be making its way in the town over the next several days to participate in events.

It all starts on thursday.

There is a full day of outdoor concerts.

Tobey keith and lee greenwood headlining that event.

Donald trump is actually set to speak there.

He'll also along with his running mate mike pence be visiting arlington national cemetery where they will participate a wreath laying ceremony in honor of veterans.

It's a big week ahead of us an w wl be here to document it all but for now that's the latest from washington d.c.

I'm drew petrimoulx.

Back to you.