Maryland's Fiscal Year Budget has a portion of money for Wic

Fiscal year 2018 operating budget.

It's 17-point-one billion dollars -- which includes record spending on k-through-12 education -- just over a billion for mental health and substance abuse services -- and nearly 3 billion in capital spending.

When the news came down about the proposed investments -- salisbury mayor jake day didn't hesitate to reach out to us about what that will mean for his community.

47 abc's justina coronel tells us what he had to say.

As a small city, it's significant that the state is choosing to invest in us.

Track 1 salisbury mayor jake day tells 47 abc that hogan's fiscal year budget will assist in major projects.

One-- including a one million dollar project for the revitalization of main street and downtown.

This is a rebuilding of 100 year old infrastructure water and sewer pipes underground on main street from route 13 to mill street and then it's a rebuilding of the entire street scape at the surface level.

Track 2 salisbury will completely renovate the area adding features such as new benches, sidewalks, and even bike lanes.

But ultimately one of the most interesting pieces-- the running of maryland's first gigabit broad band in service into every single building butt sot every business, every residence will have access to maryland's fastest high speed internet track 3 phase one of the salisbury main street master plan started in november.

Phase two and three-- will expand the downtown plaza from west main street -- around the corner -- and north on division street -- to route fifty.

And this investment from governor hogan goes directly into that phase.

So the governor's investment, the state's investment is an ongoing project and a project that is more than shovel ready.

It's shovel in the ground as we speak.

Track 4 another attraction benefiting from this budget-- the investment in the skate park, it's about $180,000 which was our request for phase 2 of the skate park.

Butt sot we're excited about the skate park, what we're most excited about is that we got people in annapolis willing to fight for it.

Track 5 this small expansion will add to the city park area.

But mayor day says the state funding is more than just a development investment -- it's an overall investment in the area.

He believes these improvements will create economic growth and job growth as well.

I'm going to invest in these places that i believe are economically untapped and have high potential and i believe this is one of those places that have high potential track 6 justina coronel 47 abc we're told phase two of the skate park project should be complete in about a year and a half.

And they estimate phase one of the the main street master plan --should be done by this coming november.

Other capital projects benefiting from the funding -- five million dollars for west salisbury elementary school -- as well as 1-hundred and 45-thousand dollars for the renovation of the downtown salisbury library branch.

A spokesperson from the state department of budget and management sent us the breakdown for wicomico county, we'll have that up on our website.

And over the next couple of days we'll show you what the governor's proposed budget means for other counties on maryland's eastern shore, as well -- so make sure to tune in for that.

Blood banks claim the winter months