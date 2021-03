A veterinary practice in Denpasar, Bali, is offering free animal health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Veterinary Education Hospital at Udayana University has opened a free animal screening service as well as provided free rabies vaccines.

Footage from May 2020 shows vets giving treatment to a range of pets.