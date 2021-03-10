Superfoods that are best for you: Consumer Reports

Rod: whether you want to quit a bad habit or start a healthy one, new year's resolutions abound this time of year.

And if eating well is one of yours, you may think adding in a handful of superfoods will make all the difference.

But watch out: consumer reports reveals some superfoods are not super at all.

Rod: you've seen the signs and heard the claims: superfoods promote weight loss, make you look younger, and promise other almost magical healing powers.

But are these claims too-good-to-be-true?

Consumer reports takes a look at some trendy foods to separate the hype from the reality.

Take apple cider vinegar - which if you drink regularly lowers cholesterol, aids in weight loss and fights heartburn - right?

Rod: wrong.

Trisha calvo: "these claims are overblown.

And in some cases overdoing it on apple cider vinegar has been shown to damage the esophagus."

Rod: other foods that may be over-hyped?

Bone broth - otherwise known as stock - has been touted as a way to fight inflammation and make skin look younger.

Or the new "it" fat - coconut oil - claims to prevent alzheimer's.

And turmeric - that vibrant yellow spice - powerful enough to destroy tumors.

Rod: not so fast.

More proof is needed.

Trisha calvo: "anytime something is promoted as a miracle cure, watch out.

Some of these foods do have health benefits but eating a lot of them all the time isn't going to give you superpowers."

Rod: consumer reports says there's a better way to a healthier diet in the new year: eat whole grains, lots of fruits and vegetables, and lean proteins.

And in case you were wondering - no need to give up on trendy kale.

But add in brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage--they're also jam packed with nutrients.

Rod: some claims hold up: ginger has been found to be an effective remedy for nausea.

And for a headache - try drinking a tall glass of water before you reach for a pill.

