Bob Knight Believes Trump is 'Perfect for the Job'

Shelley-- legendary former indiana university basketball coach--- bob knight--is speaking out about donald trump's potential as president of the united states.

Knight says he believes trump is perfect for the job.( bob knight) "i just think that we're going to see a man develop in to i think one of the great presidents we will have had simply because he brings the tools with him to this job that are necessary right now" knight endorsed and campaigned with the president elect in april and even spoke at a campaign rally here in evansville.

The former coach is in washington right now for trump's inauguration.