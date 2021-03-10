Choosing The Right Breed For Your Family

Joining me now with more about what we need to know before bringing our new puppy home is my friend, Kitty Yanko.

When it comes to choosing a pet, there are many things to consider: your lifestyle, the size of your home, the amount of time you have to spend with your prospective furry friend, and that's not all.

Joining me is my friend kitty yanko.

Welcome back.

>> great to be here.

>> let's begin to introduce us to this adorable dog.

>> this handsome boy is named fred.

He came to the shelter when his owners took a new job.

I don't know what the reason for that is.

Very friendly and strong.

>> very strong.

>> big guy there.

>> for example, for a dog like fred, what would be a good home for a dog like fred?

>> i think fred would do well a home where someone wants to be active.

I think he likes to go for walks.

He likes to play in general.

Dogs are social creatures.

I wouldn't suggest any dog go to a home if you're not going to be home.

They really want to be with you.

>> what are thing we need to think about before picking out our furry friends?

>> one of main things to realize, dogs are a 10 to 15 year commitment.

We're talking about lives changes along the way.

You might move or have a child.

In the meantime, the dog will remain with you.

Plan ahead and think about what does my schedule allow?

Who will be the main caretaker.

>> are their dogs that are better for apartments than others?

>> i tend to not think of it as space wise.

I think of it as activity level.

You can have a large dog in a small space if they're not active.

You can have a tiny dog in a small space and if they want to run around and jump on you all the time, that might get annoying.

>> if you have a low activity level, what would be a good pet.

>> if the owner has a low activity level?

>> that's a tricky question.

You can look at general things with breeds.

It depends on the individual dog.

So i think if a low level, you might want a dog that wants to sit on your lap.

Shi zhus.

Cavalier king charles spaniels are lap dogs.

Not a whole lot of activity.

They just want to be sitting with you and hanging out.

>> you mentioned last week, it's so important the dogs keep in motion.

This guy here could lose a few pounds.

I hate to say that.

He probably hasn't had enough walks and you know even if you just engage your dog in a fetch, some sort of activity, toy playing in the home, it doesn't have to be a long walk.

