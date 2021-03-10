Penelec rates to go up 12 percent

An agreement between the pennsylvania public utility commission and first energy corporation is going to mean higher electric bills for penelec customers..

The agreement covers four utility companies that make up first energy's pennsylvania holdings, including penelec..

For a family using 1000 kilowatt hours a month look for a jump of 17 dollars and 62 cents, an increase of almost 13 percent.the agreement calls for the additional dollars to be used for improvements that will make the system more reliable.

The increase will take place january 27th.

