Heather talks with Trent Hawker with UI Extension about the Master Gardener Program.

>>heather: are you dream the day when you can get back outside to planting and digging in your garden?

We've only got 92 days to go until spring.

In the meantime, now's the time to become a master gardener.

Here with the dirt with the program is - -.

We are so glad to have you here trent.

The weather may not be cooperative right now to head outdoors and start getting our hands dirty.

But there are opportunities in the words.

>> absolutely.

>>heather: what's going on?

>> we got master gardening trading in champaign and online.

92 days, if you take training, it goes by like that.

>>heather: what does the training and tail?

>> the volunteer training, you get a basic horticultural training.

You start with basic botany.

Plant diseases.

Then the fun stuff.

Fruits and vegetables.

We'll talk about trees.

Annuals and perennials.

>>heather: who with this program be good for?

>> the title is master gardener volunteer but you don't have to be an expert in gardening to be a master gardener.

Anybody with a love and passion for nature and environmental stewardship or just likes to plant things would be perfect for our program.

>>heather: you don't necessarily have to have a green thumb.

You brought in a manual here.

This is the coursework you go through?

Textbook.

It covers all aspects of gardening.

Trees, fruits, vegetables, botany, houseplants.

It's illinois specific.

>>heather: even better.

This isn't something like, you are going to get a quiz on and we do have weekly quizzes.?

It is all open book.

You can use this great resource to answer and a final exam at the end of the training program.

>>heather: can i phone a friend?

You've got here an example of a be in a plant here.

What's the significance of this?

>> our first session is always botany.

The basics of plant anatomy and how plants work.

This is a cross-section of a flower.

We dissect flowers and see how the pieces and parts fit throughout the year, your master gardeners participate in multiple events.

What kind of things do they get to do?

>> we do educational programs on all sorts of things.

Wildflowers, gardening for birds, things like that.

We also work a lot in community gardens in champaign and urbana.

Champaign, 40 and iroquois counties.

>>heather: what kind of a time commitment is this?

What do they need to know ahead of time before jumping in and signing up?

>> the training program is 11 weeks.

We start next week and go to the middle of april.

At the end of that training we go through an internship.

In the next two years after you complete training, we require 60 volunteer hours of work in those community gardens, educational programs and things like that.

>>heather: was the best way to sign up.

>> 217-333-7672 in champaign.

Or visit our website and we would be happy to talk to you.

>>heather: that's a look at the website there in case you are interested in signing up for the training courses.

There is