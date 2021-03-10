Skip to main content
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.2%.

Leading the group were shares of GameStop, up about 26.3% and shares of Best Buy up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Diana Shipping, trading up by about 11.9% and Sino-Global Shipping America, trading higher by about 11.2% on Wednesday.

