Paella, made by Chefs Chris Stamp and Josh Reingrover from the Hotel Alex Johnson.

Today i have a special guest, chef chris stamp from the alex johnson hotel.

Chris, how long have you worked in rapid city?

Today, you're going to make a paella ... traditional spanish dish, what do we do?

For the ingredients small squid chopped and cleaned, cup of cooked short grain rice, 2 large prawn's ,4oz fish stock, 4 venus clams, 3 tbls of tomato puree, 3 wild maine mussels, pinch of saffron, cup of monkfish, pinch paprika, 3 louisiana white shrimp, 2tbls shaved garlic, cup fresh green beans, fresh squeezed lemon and zest, pinch of salt and pepper.

Sautee pan use a table spoon olive oil sautee garlic and freshly chopped green beans add prawns with shrimp when nice and browned on both sides add monk fish strips and squid stir gently add in your tomato puree a pinch of saffron and a pinch of paprika salt and pepper to taste stir gently then add your fish stalk add your rice stir gently cook for 2 mins then take off heat and set off to the side.

In this part we will cook the shell fish.

In a medium sauce pot make sure your pot is dry and it's hot add your clams cook till open take out and keep juice in and the mussels cover and till open.

Our clams and mussels are finished add the clams and mussels and juice to your mixture place back on heat on a low flame cook until all the juices are absorb take off of heat and let rest for 3-4 mins and then serve.

Recipe will be on the website later this afternoon and a copy is at the front desk at 518 saint joseph street.

Thanks, chef chirs for joining me today.

See you at the vertex connection